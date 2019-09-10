Two way traffic reinstated at Oldtown Letterkenny tomorrow

Two way traffic is to be reinstated at Oldtown in Letterkenny from tomorrow and that traffic control lights will be removed from the area.

Irish Water is carrying out the sewer upgrade work to stop the overflow of raw sewage into the River Swilly.

The work is part of a major investment in water and sewerage in Letterkenny and the wider county.

Irish water contractors have been in the area from May and there has been severe disruption over the ensuing weeks.

In a statement, Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce Unfortunately customers have been avoiding the area and finding alternative routes which of course has an effect on the businesses in the area.

The Chamber and the businesses in the area want to clearly get out a message that the area is fully open for business.

A temporary working area has been set up inside Dunnes Stores Car Park to facilitate the construction of the sewer pipe along Oldtown road providing much relief to the businesses, customers and car users.