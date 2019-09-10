More funding sought for Killybegs Harbour

An urgent meeting has been sought between the Minister for the Marine, the Killybegs Harbour Development Group, and Councillors to seek funding for further development of Killybegs Harbour.

It’s thought locally that the pier needs a vital extension of 250 metres to facilitate the increasing number of large vessels and cruise liners and a fit for purpose dry docking facility.

Cllr Michael Naughton says the Killybegs Harbour Development Group believe in the development of the Harbour and are willing to invest their own money in the pier.

However he stressed that the port is owned by the Department of Agriculture so support and commitment from the Department is crucial: