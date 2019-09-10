Man arrested after incident at Letterkenny Rugby Club

Gardai are investigating a report of intruders at the Rugby Club in Letterkenny overnight.

At around 11.30pm, a number of males had been in the building and then exited the premises and they made their way onto the Gaelic pitch in a vehicle and then left the area.

One male was arrested in the early hours of this morning in connection with the incident and he was interviewed.

He was later released without charge pending further investigation.

Garda Claire Rafferty has been giving more details about the case: