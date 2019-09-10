Large Donegal contingent in Ulster/Connacht squad

Eleven players from the north west have been selected on the Ulster Connacht squad that will play Northern Ireland at the end of September.

The squad has been selected to represent the Republic of Ireland in a junior International at Leecarrow on Wednesday 25th of this month.

Cockhill Celtics’s Peter Doherty, Oisin McColgan, James Bradley and Laurence Toland are named along with Greencastle trio Dylan Doherty, James Henry and Mathew Henry

Glengad’s Mathew Byrne and John McLoughlin, Kilmacrennan’s Daire McDaid and Bonagee’s Garvan Grant are also included.