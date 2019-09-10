Government failing to act on insurance premiums – Doherty

The Government is once again being heavily criticised over what’s been described as inaction in dealing with insurance companies and their high premiums.

In July, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty called out the insurance industry for magnifying the scale of the issue of fraudulent claims in order to justify their high premiums and increases.

However, Deputy Doherty claims that the Government is allowing the insurance industry to continue to lack transparency, accountability and regulation.

He says as a result, his party will be publishing its proposals for reform and intervention in the coming weeks: