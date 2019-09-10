Geoffrey Browne elected Chairperson of Donegal ETB

Geoffrey Browne has been elected Chairperson of Donegal ETB with Cllr Rena Donaghey elected as Deputy Chairperson.

Twenty-one representatives have been appointed to the Board of the largest education and training provider in the county.

The new Board is made up of twelve elected representatives, two staff, two parents, two local industry and three sectoral interest representatives.

The elected representative include Cllr Rena Donaghey, Cllr Ian McGarvey, Cllr Barry Sweeney, Cllr Albert Doherty, Cllr Gary Doherty, Cllr Martin Farren, Cllr Martin Harley, Cllr Donal Coyle, Cllr Michael McBride, Cllr Noreen McGarvey, Cllr Noel Jordan and Cllr John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh.

Staff representatives are Mr Noel Rodden and Ms Joanne Donaghy, while parents’ representatives are Mr Geoffrey Browne and Ms Lorraine Doherty.

The remaining five places have been filled by Ms Lorraine Thompson (Donegal Youth Service) representing Youth Work Ireland, Patsy McVicar representing the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD), Regina Grant representing the Disability Federation of Ireland and industry representatives Brian McDermott (Foyle Hotel) representing the Irish Hospitality Institute and Gerard Grant (Pramerica) representing IBEC.

The board’s first official meeting took place yesterday.