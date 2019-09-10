Gardai not ruling out link between weekend burglaries in east Donegal

Gardai have reissued an appeal for information into two weekend burglaries.

Thieves targeted a house in Raphoe at around 10.45 on Sunday morning.

The house was ransacked and a sum of money was stolen from it.

Meanwhile a sum of money and jewellery with sentimental value were taken during a break in in St Johnson also on Sunday morning.

In both cases, attempts were made to gain entry via the back patios doors while the elderly occupants were at mass when the break ins occured.

Garda Claire Rafferty says they are not ruling out both burglaries being linked: