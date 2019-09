Gardaí at Letterkenny are investigating an overnight burglary in Glencar.

The intruder entered the house on Glencar road through an unlocked door and stole a large sum of cash from the residence.

The break in is said to have happened between 9.30am, and 10.30am

Garda Claire Raffety is appealing to anyone who was in the Glencar Road area over that time period and noticed anyone acting suspiciously to contact Gardai: