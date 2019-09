The progress of flood relief schemes in the Twin Towns is coming under further criticism this week.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has received confirmation that works in Lifford, Castlefinn, Glenties and Downings are to be put to tender for design consultants within the coming weeks.

However, works in Ballybofey and Stranorlar have not been approved to begin as a part of the first phase of works.

Deputy Gallagher says equal priority must be given to works in the Twin Towns: