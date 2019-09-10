EPA prosecuted Irish Water in relation to six Donegal supplies in 2018

There were no boil notices or restrictions issued by the EPA across Donegal’s 32 public water supplies last year, with 100% compliance in microbiological parameters and 99.3% compliance in chemical parameters.

The EPA’s Drinking Water Quality report for 2018 notes that in April 2018, the EPA took prosecutions against Irish Water for failure to complete upgrade works for six supplies in Donegal.

They were Cashilard, Gortahork/ Falcarragh, Fintown, Greencastle, Narin/Portnoo, and Rathmullan.

Irish Water pleaded guilty to two summonses, relating to Fintown and Greencastle, with the evidence in relation to all six supplies being outlined to the Court to be taken into consideration.

Irish Water was convicted in relation to the summonses for Fintown and Greencastle and charges in relation the other supplies were dropped.

In relation to the supplies in Owenteskna/Kilcar and Letterkenny, deadline dates for works has passed, but further enforcement action was not deemed necessary because of progress made.

Five Donegal supplies remain on the Remedial Action List, two of them, Creeslough and Glenties/Ardara are complete, but awaiting verification. Progress should have been made on Greencastle by the end of last month, while the supplies in Letterkenny and Milford have a deadline of the end of next month.



