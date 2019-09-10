Emergency Department at LUH extremely busy over last number of days

People are being advised once again to only attend the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital in the case of a real emergency.

Management at the hospital say the ED has been extremely busy over the last number of days with a significant number of ill patients admitted, many of whom are currently in the ED, awaiting a bed.

In a statement management say they regret the inconvenience and distress the long delays cause patients and their families and that those in most need of care are being prioritised.

People are being asked to contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance before attending the emergency department.

Letterkenny University Hospital had the third highest number of people awaiting in-patient beds in the country today, according to the INMO with 39 people waiting on a bed there this morning. That’s three up on yesterday’s figure.