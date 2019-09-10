Donegal ranks high in primary education through Irish

There’s been an increase in the number of pupils being taught at primary school level through Irish.

Figures released by the Department of Education show that over 45,000 students across 247 primary schools were taught through the medium of Irish during the 2018/2019 school year.

Just over 8% of primary school pupils are being taught through Irish.

According to figures from the Department of Education, nearly 1 in 12 students are educated through the Irish medium.

In Donegal over 10% of primary schools teach in Irish.

36 schools in the county deliver all subjects in Irish while 3 teach some subjects in the native language.

Galway city has the highest number of primary schools teaching through the Irish language with almost a quarter of all primary school children receiving their education in Irish.

Meanwhile, only one school in Cavan offers all subjects to be taught in Irish, the lowest rate in the country.