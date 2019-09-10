Derry violence: Explosive device made safe in the Creggan

An explosive device has been made safe in the Creggan area of Derry.

A number of homes were evacuated overnight but families have since returned to their homes.

During the operation a crowd of 60-100 persons gathered, some of whom attacked police vehicles with missiles and over 40 petrol bombs.

At least two young people sustained burn injuries when they tried to use petrol bombs to attack the police cordon. No police officers were injured.

Police believe that device was to be used against a police patrol in the Creggan area of the city.

It is also their assessment that the New IRA is responsible for this bomb.

In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable for District Policing Mark Hamilton that the New IRA have a total disregard for the lives of everyone living in Creggan.

Police will remain at the scene for some time today to carry out further investigations.

A full terrorist investigation has been commenced and anyone with any information about this bomb or the disorder that occurred is being urged to contact police in Strand Road.