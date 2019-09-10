Commercial premises in Sion Mills broken into overnight

Police in Strabane are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of an overnight burglary of commercial premises at Melmount Road, Sion Mills, Strabane.

Its believed that entry was gained to the premises between 12:40am and 9:30am this morning.

Sergeant McDermott says two males, believed to be aged between 15 and 17 and both of a slim build, were seen outside the property.

The pair are believed to have been wearing dark clothes and had their hoods up and both were wearing gloves.

They were seen leaving on bikes in the direction of Melmount Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to come forward.