A West Tyrone MLA has hit out at those behind the bomb attempt in Strabane at the weekend.

Investigations are continuing after the viable device was discovered close to the local police station on Saturday morning.

Police are linking the incident to the hijacking of a delivery driver’s car in the Mount Sion area on Friday evening.

A 33 year old arrested yesterday morning remains in custody.

MLA Daniel McCrossan says those behind the attack have nothing to offer to the local community: