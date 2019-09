Parking problems at Larkins Lane in Lettekenny have been brought back under the spotlight.

There have been several complaints about cars being left there all day, resulting in businesses unable to facilitate parking for their customers.

There’s also concern over vehicles partially blocking the narrow two way street.

Local Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh has long since called for a pay and display system to be established on that section.

He believes it would go a long way in addressing the issue: