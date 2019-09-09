New IRA believed to be behind attempted bomb attack in Strabane

The PSNI say they believe the New IRA to be behind an attempted bomb attack in Strabane on Saturday.

Homes in the Church View and wider Curly Hill area of the town were evacuated for most of Saturday after a viable device was discovered outside a home close to the local police station.

Speaking today, Superintendent Gordon McCalmont says following Saturday’s incident, a public safety operation is being carried out in the Creggan area of Derry today involving 80 officers and explosive detection dogs.

Superintendent McCalmont says their investigations suggest the group are hiding bomb making materials in the area: