More works on Stranorlar footpath to begin with immediate effect

It’s been confirmed that the Stranorlar road’s section is to begin works on the footpath from the Weavers out towards Sessiagh Oneill Bridge with immediate effect.

Works on various sections of the route have already taken place with hopes that a footbridge on Sessiaghoneill Bridge can be constructed into the future.

Works are also due to start on a new footpath on the Letterkenny road Stranorlar shortly.

Local Cllr Patrick McGowan says the works are long overdue but once complete will make the area safer for all road users: