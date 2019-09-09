Gardai weed out illegal driver in Letterkenny

A driver in Letterkenny has been caught with a quantity of cannabis while also having no tax or insurance.

Gardai stopped the car on Friday evening after observing that neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seat belts.

Upon further inspection of the car they discovered that there was no insurance or tax on the car.

A search was then carried out on the car and its occupants which led to a quantity of cannabis being found.

The car was subsequently seized and summonses will be issued in due course.

Gardai are warning that illegal drugs destroy lives.

They are also reminding the public to wear their seatbelt and to always have valid insurance and Tax/NCT before using it in a public place.