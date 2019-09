An investigation is continuing into a burglary in the St. Johnson area.

The break in happened yesterday between 11am and 12pm.

It’s understood a sum of cash and a number of other items were taken while there was also some damage to the exterior and interior of the premises.

The house, on Railway road, was unoccupied at the time.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Sgt Eunan Walshe outlined what happened and made an appeal for information……….