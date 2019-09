Leah Gallen will return from the European Youth Boxing Championships in Bulgaria with a bronze medal.

The Raphoe welterweight lost out on an unanimous decision in Monday’s semi final against Hungarian Viktyria Csilla Ambrus.

Gallen secured a competition medal with superb wins over German and Turkish opponents last week.

It’s back to back medals at major championships for the five time national champion, Leah was also a bronze medal winner at last year’s European Juniors.