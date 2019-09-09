Buncrana Sewerage Scheme Network Project set to begin next year

It’s been confirmed that works are set to begin next year on the Buncrana Sewerage Scheme Network Project.

The project includes upgrades to the sewer network and provision of storm water storage at the existing plant in Buncrana and at the Westbrook pumping station.

The storm water storage will reduce the risk of overflows during storm events and make all overflows compliant.

A further project to upgrade the Buncrana Wastewater Treatment Plant is currently at feasibility stage and will complement the Buncrana Sewerage Scheme.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn is hopeful that these works will put an end to reoccurring issues in the area: