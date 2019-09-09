Ballinderry and Slaughtneil to clash in Derry last 8

Following the weekend’s first round ties, the quarter final line up has been confirmed for the Derry Senior Football Championship.

There will be new champions in the Oak Leaf county this year after Eoghan Rua Coleriane lost to Magherfelt on Saturday evening.

In Sunday night’s ties, there were wins for Glen and Ballinascreen.

In the last eight, the game of the round will be Ballinderry against Slaughtneil.

Glen have been drawn against Lavey, Magherfelt will meet Ballinscreen and Swatragh are up against Banagher.

In the Intermediate quarter final draw, Drumsurn will take on Ballerin, Castledawson meet Desertmartin, Lissan play Claudy or Steelstown while the winners of Faughanvale and Foreglen will meet Doire Trasna.