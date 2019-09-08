Donegal Championship Results 08/09/19

Donegal Senior Football Championship

GROUP B
Naomh Conaill 1-15 V 1-09 Killybegs

GROUP D
Termon 0-11 V 0-12 Bundoran

GROUP D
Kilcar 3-16 V 0-07 Malin

GROUP C
Glenfin 1-11 V 0-14 Glenswilly

GROUP A
Gaoth Dobhair 1-03 V 0-06 St Eunan’s

Donegal Intermediate Football Championship

GROUP A 
Naomh Ultan 0-14 V 2-09 Red Hughs

GROUP A
Cloughaneely 3-07 V 2-08 Naomh Brid

Donegal Senior Reserve Championship  

N Conaill 1-12 V 1-12 Killybegs                                                                                      Termon 1-07 V 0-08 Bundoran
Kilcar 4-11 V 0-02 Malin
Glenfin 4-17 V 0-07 Glenswilly                                                                                      Gaoth Dobhair 0-10 V 4-08 St Eunan’s

Donegal Intermediate Reserve Championship

Naomh Ultan 2-04 V 1-17 Red Hughs

Donegal Junior Championship 3pm

Robert Emmetts 0-06 V 0-14 Convoy

Donegal Junior B Championship

Buncrana 2-12 V 2-12 Letterkenny Gaels

