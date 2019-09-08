Donegal Championship Results 08/09/19

Donegal Senior Football Championship
GROUP B
Naomh Conaill 1-15 V 1-09 Killybegs
GROUP D
Termon 0-11 V 0-12 Bundoran
GROUP D
Kilcar 3-16 V 0-07 Malin
GROUP C
Glenfin 1-11 V 0-14 Glenswilly
GROUP A
Gaoth Dobhair 1-03 V 0-06 St Eunan’s
Donegal Intermediate Football Championship
GROUP A
Naomh Ultan 0-14 V 2-09 Red Hughs
GROUP A
Cloughaneely 3-07 V 2-08 Naomh Brid
Donegal Senior Reserve Championship
N Conaill 1-12 V 1-12 Killybegs Termon 1-07 V 0-08 Bundoran
Kilcar 4-11 V 0-02 Malin
Glenfin 4-17 V 0-07 Glenswilly Gaoth Dobhair 0-10 V 4-08 St Eunan’s
Donegal Intermediate Reserve Championship
Naomh Ultan 2-04 V 1-17 Red Hughs
Donegal Junior Championship 3pm
Robert Emmetts 0-06 V 0-14 Convoy
Donegal Junior B Championship
Buncrana 2-12 V 2-12 Letterkenny Gaels