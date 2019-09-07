Recent attacks & shooting in Derry condemned

The Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Councillor Sandra Duffy, has condemned the recent attacks and shooting in Derry.

Investigations are on-going into a pipe bomb attack at Bonds Place, the shots fired into an upstairs flat in Galliagh Park and the attack on a house in Glendale Road – all of which happened this week.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

Cllr Sandra Duffy says while thankfully no one was seriously injured this week, communities in the City do not want to see this time of behaviour occurring: