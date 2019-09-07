North West Simon Community provided support for homeless people in Donegal

The number of homeless people has now reached a “record high”.

The majority of people who are homeless or experiencing homelessness in Sligo, Leitrim & Donegal are not immediately identifiable as homeless.

In 2018, North West Simon Community provided supported housing, tenancy support, and settlement services, to 371 people, 200 were adults and 171 were children. 57 of which were in Donegal.

The Annual Sleep Out in aid of North West Simon Community is part of Simon Week, an awareness campaign nationally taking place from Monday 30th Sept to Sunday 6th Oct.