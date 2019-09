Leah Gallen is through to the semi final of the European Youth Boxing Championships in Bulgaria.

The Raphoe puncher beat her Turkish opponent Gulcan Arga on a 4-1 split decision. The win has guaranteed Gallen a bronze medal at the very least.

Gallen who was a bronze medal winner at last year’s European Junior Championship now faces Hungarian Csilla Viktyria Ambrus on Monday for a place in the final.