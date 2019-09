Mary Lou McDonald says any talk of customs checks on the border is nothing short of ‘political vandalism’.

The Sinn Fein President and the party’s Deputy Leader Michelle O’Neill are in Dublin today for an Ard Comhairle meeting on the latest developments on Brexit.

Deputy Mc Donald says a hardening of the border is completely unacceptable and the Taoiseach’s recent border comments are ‘extremely unhelpful’: