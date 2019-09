Glenfin and Termon will battle it out for the Donegal Ladies Senior Championship on Sunday evening at Sean MacCumhaill Park.

Termon have not won the Championship since 2015 whilst Glenfin are looking to win three Championships in a row.

They teams did meet in the Donegal Gaeltacht final this year where Termon beat Glenfin 2-11 to 0-09.

Former Donegal Ladies football manager Davy McLaughlin looks ahead to the game with Tom Comack…