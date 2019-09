A recent report has shown Donegal to be central to Irish funds industry growth.

Indecon’s latest report has found regional locations to be increasingly important sources of employment for Ireland’s funds industry, representing almost 4,500 roles.

The funds sector nationally, employs 16,000 people and contributes €837 million to the Exchequer.

CEO of Irish Funds, Pat Lardner says the sector is enabling global savings with the help of local educational institutions: