Coalisland start the defence of their Tyrone Senior Football Championship title on Sunday evening when they play Ardboe in the first round at Edendork.

Damian O’Hagan’s side are looking to make it back to back titles for the first time since the 1990 while the O’Neill Cup holders county star Padraig Hampsey is a huge doubt.

Coalisland Captain Stephen McNally has been telling Francis Mooney they haven’t looked past Sunday opposition…