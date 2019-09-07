Championship Preview with Brendan Kilcoyne and Martin Doherty

Gaoth Dobhair start the defence of their county and provincial senior football championship titles this weekend.

They host St Eunans in their opening Donegal Senior Club Championship group game on Sunday evening at Maghergallon.

Their opponents from Letterkenny and other clubs like Kilcar, and Naomh Conaill will also have aspirations of lifting the Dr Maguire again come the third weekend in October.

Former winners Brendan Kilcoyne and Martin Doherty have been running the rule over the opening group games with Highland’s Tom Comack…

Part1

Part2