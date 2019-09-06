Wet weather severely hampers harvesting in Donegal

It’s emerged that persistent wet weather in Donegal has resulted in little to no harvesting in the county.

Almost 90 per cent of spring cereal crops have yet to be cut while ground conditions are said to have deteriorated considerably.

The issue has led to major concern among local grain farmers as harvesting in Donegal is now at a standstill.

IFA grain Chairman in Donegal Peter Lynch says while the situation is worrying, crops do appear to be holding up well.

However he did warn that time is running out: