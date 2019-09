It’s taking up to three hours for the Garda armed support unit to provide backup for Gardai in Donegal.

A report by the Policing Authority this week has found that staffing problems are hitting armed support units on a national basis.

The unit in Ballyshannon is currently providing additional cover for Louth, meaning Gardai in Donegal having to source backup from Claremorris or Galway.

Donegal GRA Spokesperson Brendan O’Connor says the current situation is totally unacceptable: