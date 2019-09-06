Swilly & Castlefin look forward to successful campaigns in Donegal League

The new Donegal Junior League season, across the five divisions kicks off on the weekend of the 14th September.

Matches have already been played in recent weeks with the Brian McCormick Cup but the 37 clubs kick start their hopes of league success next weekend.

As the league heads into it’s 49th year, officials held a launch earlier this week at the league’s HQ in Diamond Park, Ballyare.

Castlefin Celtic were Premier Division Champions last season for the first time while Swilly Rovers are back in the Donegal League having left the Ulster Senior League.

Diarmaid Doherty was at the launch for Highland Radio Sport where he spoke with Joe Dorrian of Castlefin but first Edward Diver of Swilly Rovers.