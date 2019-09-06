Specialised housing development approved for Strabane

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee has given the go ahead for the construction of a specialised housing development in Strabane that will allow people with learning difficulties to live independently.

This week, members of Derry City and Strabane Disdtrict Council’s Planning Committee gave their unanimous backing to the application to build seven residential units and a separate short term break accommodation unit at Curlyhill Road in Strabane.

The project will offer supported accommodation and short breaks for people with learning difficulties, offering them more independence and respite for their parents and carers.

Members were told the project will be completed over three phases, with investment of over £4m into the locality.

The entire development will comprise of a mix of homes for 16 local people, very close to the centre of Strabane with Mencap support on hand at all times.

At the heart of the project will be a short break respite facility, which will cater for over 100 people every year.