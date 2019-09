Farmers in Donegal and the wider North West can breathe a sigh of relief following confirmation that the long-term future of the Sligo Veterinary lab has been secured.

Plans announced this week include the building of a brand new state of the art laboratory in Sligo.

It is expected this will be completed and opened by the end of 2024.

South Donegal Deputy Eamon Scanlon says the news is hugely positive, but stressed the importance that the project be delivered in a timely manner: