Past Players and Managers to mark Harps 50th celebrations tonight

There’s a huge match for the Finn Harps senior team tonight against St. Patrick’s Athletic (kick-off 8.00) but it will also be a very special occasion for past players and managers. A number of the players who featured on the first ever Finn Harps team to play in the League of Ireland on the 17th of August 1969 will be in attendance along with others who donned the club colours at different times over the past five decades.

Finn Harps has extended an open invitation on behalf of the Club to all past players and managers to come along and be part of Friday night’s special 50th celebrations and lend their support to Ollie Horgan’s side who are putting in a huge shift to keep Premier Division football in Donegal. This is a very big match for Harps against Pat’s and its the first home game in five weeks and Ollie Horgan’s side is not back in Finn Park again for another month.

Finn Harps F.C. have confirmed that a number of players from the Club’s first season in the League of Ireland in 1969 will be in attendance at the St Patrick’s Athletic game on Friday night in Ballybofey (kick-off 8pm). Among those in attendance will be Sean Coyle, Charlie Ferry, John Young, Brendan Bradley, Jimmy Nicholl, Colm Norris, Jimmy Barclay, Jimmy Doherty and Richie Kelly.

They will be joined by other past Harps players and managers who have worn the Club’s colours over the past 50 years.

Among who will be there include Liam ‘Roper’ McDermott, Kenny Harkin, John McElwaine, Mickey O’Kane, brothers Eddie and Martin McGinley, Mickey Ferry, Joe Logan, the Kelly brothers Danny and Johnny, the McLaughlin brothers Con and Liam and Colm McGonagle.

All are asked to make their way on to the pitch when the half-time whistle goes on Friday night when they will be presented to the crowd and be available for photo opportunities.

Past players/managers are asked to confirm their attendance by emailing finnharppro@gmail.com or ring/text Declan on 086 1000 860.

Different age groups from the Finn Harps Academy will also be guests on the pitch during the half-time interval.