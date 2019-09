Finn Harps remain six points above UCD in the battle at the bottom of the Premier Division following Friday’s 2-1 defeat to St Pats in Ballybofey.

Nathan Boyle put the home side ahead on 31 minutes as Harps lead at the break. The visitors kept up their push for a European spot by scoring twice in the second half.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Diamaid Doherty they gave away two poor goals…