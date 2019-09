New figures from the HSE show that there are 78 fewer professionals working in mental health services across the HSE region CHO1 than ten years ago.

The local HSE area which covers Donegal has seen the number of full-time posts within mental health services being reduced from 1,032 in 2009 down to just 954 as of July this year.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says families in Donegal are being let down by an inadequate service and it’s time for the Government to seriously tackle the issue: