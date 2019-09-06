Ireland outlines case to include Western region in EU transport network

A case has been presented to the European Commissioner with responsibility for Mobility and Transport, outlining the case for the Atlantic seaboard region which includes Donegal, to be included in the EU’s Ten-T Core transport network.

Chair of the Atlantic Economic Corridor Taskforce, Minister Seán Canney has welcomed a recent submission from Transport Minister Shane Ross to European Commissioner Violet Bulc, outlining the case for the inclusion of the Atlantic seaboard region in the EU’s Ten-T Core transport network.

Minister Canney says he appreciates the need for smart, sustainable and targeted investment in infrastructure in the Western region and says such investment is essential to the development of a thriving economic Corridor, stretching from Donegal to Kerry.

He added that by developing such linkages, the potential of the Western region to help meet the ambitions of Project Ireland 2040 to achieve more balanced regional growth can be harnessed.

A review of the the European Union’s Ten-T transport network which supports the implementation and development of a Europe-wide network of roads, railways, inland waterways, maritime shipping routes, ports and rail-road terminals is currently ongoing.