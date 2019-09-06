Glenswilly NS gets green light for major extension

The Education Minister has announced that a major extension for Glenswilly National School has been given the green light.

The project includes the construction of a new general purpose room and three special education rooms and other ancillary rooms.

The school has been the go-ahead to tender for the contractor and it’s expected that builders will be on site in 2020.

Minister Joe McHugh says it’s really positive for the school and wider Glenswilly area.

He also indicated that similar announcements for other local school projects are in the pipeline:

