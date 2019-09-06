Donegal Senior Championship LIVE this weekend on Highland

The Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Senior Club Championship swings into action this weekend and you can follow all the happenings from the opening group games on-air across the north west on Highland FM and here online at highlandradio.com.

Our feature game with LIVE commentary this Sunday evening after the 6pm news, sees the Dr Maguire Cup holders Gaoth Dobhair starting the defence of their title against St Eunan’s at Maghergallen.

Oisin Kelly and Gary McDaid, three time senior championship winner with Glenswilly will have full live match coverage and preceding that at 5.30pm there will be the Sunday wrap from the opening weekend.

We’ll also have regular updates from the four Sunday afternoon games – Naomh Conaill v Killybegs, Termon v Bundoran, Kilcar v Malin and Glenfin v Glenswilly.

The weekend kicks off on Saturday evening with Ardara v St Michael’s, MacCumhaills v Dungloe and Four Masters v Milford. There will be a special Saturday Championship wrap after the 8pm news from the first games.

While in this weekend’s GAA Preview Tom Comack will be joined by former championship winners with St Eunan’s and Naomh Conaill – Brendan Kilcoyne and Martin Doherty.

Highland’s coverage of the 2019 Donegal Senior Club Football Championship is in association with O’Reilly’s Sportswear Ballybofey, supplying custom clothing to clubs and businesses nationwide. You design – We deliver at oreillysofficial.com.