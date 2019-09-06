Donegal Airport awarded €coMerit Environmental Certification

Donegal Airport has been awarded the €coMerit Environmental Certification for their commitment to continuous environmental improvement.

The airport which for the last two years, has been named as having the most scenic landing in the world has already made substantial improvements in their use of water and energy and in waste management.

The €coMerit Certificate aims to help businesses focus on simple options which give the best return and support them in implementing the necessary changes to continuously improve performance while increasing savings year-on-year.

It is valid for three years subject to an annual review of Donegal Airport’s commitment to continuous environmental improvement.