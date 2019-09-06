Coleman & Duffy delighted to share spoils with Swiss

The Republic of Ireland hold a three point lead at the top of Group D in Euro 2020 qualifying.

David McGoldrick’s first international goal was enough after 85 minutes for Mick McCarthy’s side to get a point at the Aviva Stadium and maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Swiss centre-back Fabian Schaer put the hosts into the lead in the 74th minute.

Ireland Captain Seamus Coleman says the players are going to embrace a difficult run in…

Shane Duffy put in another solid performance at the back and was named Man of the Match, the Derry man said it was a good feeling to force a draw…

