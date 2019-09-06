Calls for Stormont to be temporarily restored to deal with Brexit

The Fianna Fáil leader is calling for the Stormont Assembly to be temporarily restored immediately to deal with Brexit.

Micheal Martin says the British Prime Minister and the Taoiseach should make this a priority when they meet in Dublin on Monday:

Meanwhile, a law aimed at stopping a no-deal Brexit is going to become British law on Monday as Boris Johnson looks set to again be denied an election.

The second vote on a snap election in the UK will come just hours after the Prime Minister meets with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.