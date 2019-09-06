Border checks ‘political vandalism’ to Good Friday Agreement

A Donegal Deputy is calling for immediate clarity over the potential location of custom checks for cross-border trade in the event of a No-Deal Brexit.

Discussions have taken place between the Irish Government and the European Commission on the issue but there are serious concerns over the impact checks would have on both the Good Friday Agreement and border areas like Donegal.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says any custom checks on the island would be unsustainable and a retrograde step for the country and the peace process.

He’s demanding that the Government provide more details as to what exactly they intend to do in a no deal scenario: