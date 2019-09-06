Appeal for information following shooting incident in Derry

Detectives in Strand Road are appealing for information following a report of a shooting incident at the Galliagh Park area of Derry.

Police received a report at around 12:30pm yesterday afternoon, that shots were fired at the upstairs window of a flat in the area between 10pm and 10:30pm on Wednesday night.

There were no reports of any injuries and no one was inside the property during the incident.

In a statement, Chief Inspector Jonathon Hunter described the shooting incident as a reckless attack in a residential area, with a complete disregard to anyone living nearby.

He said that its extremely fortunate that no one was injured, or even worse during this incident.

Enquiries are continuing, with police trying to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and a motive for this attack.

They are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101.