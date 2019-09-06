All systems go for new USL campaign

Reigning Champions Cockhil Celtic will travel to Letterkenny Rovers on the opening day of the new Ulster Senior League season at the end of the month.

The new campaign was officially launched earlier this week at the league’s new sponsor Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure.

Also taking place on the weekend of September 29th – Bonagee United will host Fanad United at Dry Arch Park, while Derry City Reserves are at home to Finn Harps Reserves.

Diarmaid Doherty went along to the league launch where he spoke with Fanad Manager Arthur Lynch, Cockhill’s Oisin McColgan, Finn Harps Darragh Ellisson and first new sponsor Brian McCormick…