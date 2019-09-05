Ollie Horgan ahead of Harps v Pats

After last weeks game was called off because of the weather Finn Harps and St Pats will go ahead on Friday night at Finn Park.

Harps will continue the club’s 50th anniversary celebrations on the night as the game is the closest date to their first ever match in the League of Ireland back in 1969.

The current Harps side will play in front of past players and managers who have been invited along.

Harps remain second from bottom, but are six points ahead of UCD with a hugely superior goal difference while Pat’s are still in contention for European football next season under new manager Stephen O’Donnell.

Michael Gallagher and Ciaran Gallagher are still on the injury list while Nathan Boyle and Mark Timlin are doubtful. Mark Russell misses out with suspension.